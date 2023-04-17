DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,981. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.