Dragonfly Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,547 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,127% compared to the average daily volume of 294 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

DFLI traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. 2,175,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

