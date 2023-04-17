Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF makes up 1.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned about 0.58% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 1,466,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 187.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter.

PDN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. 12,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,826. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $587.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

