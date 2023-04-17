Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases 19,559 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after buying an additional 1,851,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.31. 1,295,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,652. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

