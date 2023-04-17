Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Takes $200,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,594,000 after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 314,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,988. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

