Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up 3.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Dropbox worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 699,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 82.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 453,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 684,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,855. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
