Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
