Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 50,411 shares.The stock last traded at $50.74 and had previously closed at $52.05.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $188.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ducommun by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

