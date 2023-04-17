e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF opened at $90.14 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.