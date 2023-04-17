EAC (EAC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,814.06

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $7,814.06 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00328463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011427 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01703286 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,953.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

