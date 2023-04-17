Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $98.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $82.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

