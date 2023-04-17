Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $170.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.74. 509,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

