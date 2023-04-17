EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMDGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:MNMD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,243. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 548,187 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $656,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

