Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 380,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,615. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Elastic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 46.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

