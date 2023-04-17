Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,610 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 3.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.24% of Emerson Electric worth $136,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,239. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

