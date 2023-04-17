Emerson Electric’s (EMR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.48. 1,339,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

