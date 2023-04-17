Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 37,651 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

