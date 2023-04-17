Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,857 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 253,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,134. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

