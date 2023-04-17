Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 150.9% during the third quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,270 shares of company stock worth $865,096. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. 72,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,347. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 627.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,363.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.