Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.60. 83,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

