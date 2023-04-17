Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,525. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

