Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 11,112 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.