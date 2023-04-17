Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.86. 1,014,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.