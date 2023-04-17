Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Energizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

