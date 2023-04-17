Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $208.90

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $208.90, but opened at $215.00. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $225.10, with a volume of 1,663,278 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.86.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 8.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.