Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $208.90

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $208.90, but opened at $215.00. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $225.10, with a volume of 1,663,278 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.86.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

