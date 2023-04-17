Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 0.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %
Equifax stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.68. 102,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
