Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 0.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

Equifax stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.68. 102,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.