Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.447 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

