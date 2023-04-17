Ernesto Balarezo Purchases 39,500 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) Director Ernesto Balarezo acquired 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,195.00.

SMT stock opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$67.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

