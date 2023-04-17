ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,399,700 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the March 15th total of 2,852,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 850.5 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESRCF traded up $8.26 on Monday, reaching $10.12. ESR Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ESR Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

