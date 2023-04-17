Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $169.10 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $21.76 or 0.00073649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $169.10 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00334656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.08 or 0.00541908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00446559 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,531,192 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

