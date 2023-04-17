Evercore ISI Trims Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $163.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $167.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.97. Progressive has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Progressive by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

