EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Holdings Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,035,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $65,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

