EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in EVgo by 3.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $122,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 16.1% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,468. EVgo has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

