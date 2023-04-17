Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 175,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Evogene Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EVGN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.58. 17,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Get Evogene alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.