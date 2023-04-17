Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Up 93.3% in March

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

