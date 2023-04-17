Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.91.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after buying an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.