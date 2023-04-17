Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 3,783 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,845,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,849,000 after acquiring an additional 153,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

ORCL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $258.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

