Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 74,020 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. 5,882,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576,003. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

