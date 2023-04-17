Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.41. The stock had a trading volume of 360,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

