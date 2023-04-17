Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $147.14. 567,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,968. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.83. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

