Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,960 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

