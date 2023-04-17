Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 948 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.06. 956,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,640. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

