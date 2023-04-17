Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,852 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.97. 1,345,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

