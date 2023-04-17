Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 830 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

