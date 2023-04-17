Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 853 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $697.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,903. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.