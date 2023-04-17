Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.27 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

