Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $352.22 million and approximately $175.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

