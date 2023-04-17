Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $63.55. 51,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.22.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

