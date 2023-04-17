Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 73,879 shares.The stock last traded at $52.51 and had previously closed at $52.19.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $706.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

