Financial Analysis: Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) versus RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ – Get Rating) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Electronic Cigarettes International Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLX Technology
|27.21%
|9.95%
|8.80%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Electronic Cigarettes International Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|RLX Technology
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
16.9% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and RLX Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Electronic Cigarettes International Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLX Technology
|$773.18 million
|N/A
|$208.96 million
|$0.15
|17.40
RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.
Summary
RLX Technology beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Electronic Cigarettes International Group
Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.