Financial Analysis: Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) versus RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ – Get Rating) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology 27.21% 9.95% 8.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RLX Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

16.9% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and RLX Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology $773.18 million N/A $208.96 million $0.15 17.40

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Summary

RLX Technology beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

